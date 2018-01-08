Police appeal for missing 13-year-old girl

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a month and has ties to Northumberland.

Denon Young, from Lincolnshire, was reported missing on the afternoon of December 10 and there have been no sightings of her since.

Denon is known to have links to the Peterborough, Lincolnshire, Durham and Northumberland areas.

Detective Inspector Claire Hewson, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Denon’s welfare and would urge anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact police.

“It has been almost a month since she was last seen and someone out there must know where she is.

“It may be that people don’t feel comfortable talking to police in which case we would urge people to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We would also appeal directly to Denon to get in touch with us to let us know she is okay.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.