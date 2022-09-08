At about 10.15am yesterday (Wednesday) officers received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the B6309 southbound near Squirrels Leap, Stocksfield.

Emergency services attended the scene but sadly the driver of the grey Skoda, a 43-year-old man, was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers at this time.

Northumbria Police.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and police are hoping to trace a key witness who they believe may have been in the area and have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this terrible time.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this collision, but at this early stage we do not believe any other vehicle to have been involved.

“However, we are keeping an open mind and are asking for anybody who witnessed the collision itself – or who was in the area and saw a grey Skoda – to come forward.

“Please check your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.

"We are especially keen to hear from a potentially key witness who we believe may have witnessed the collision. Your information could be crucial so please get in touch.”