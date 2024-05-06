Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 10.20am on Saturday, police were alerted to a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Yamaha YZF motorcycle on the B6105 Duns Road on the northern edge of the town.

It was reported the motorcycle – occupied by a rider and pillion passenger – had been travelling northbound near to the junction with Halidon Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, for reasons yet to be established, they have come off the vehicle.

The A6105 Duns Road near Berwick. Picture: Google

Emergency services attended the scene where the rider – a man in his 50s – had suffered serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment. The female passenger was not seriously injured.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Part of the road was closed for several hours.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s roads policing unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.