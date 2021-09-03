Police appeal for information after driver critically injured in Northumberland

The A69 near Horsley.

At around 11.15am yesterday (Thursday) officers received a report a male had been injured when an object from a moving 4x4 towing a trailer struck his vehicle on the eastbound carriage at Horsley.

The car’s windscreen was significantly damaged and the man, aged, 40, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was temporarily closed and traffic diverted while emergency services were in attendance.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and officers are now appealing to the public asking for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen the 4x4 earlier that day when it is believed to have driven through Jesmond, Newcastle city centre and then westbound on the A69.

Sergeant Ray Lowery from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This a serious incident which has left a man in a critical condition and we hope he makes a full recovery.

“We are determined to establish the circumstances as soon as possible and have already been speaking to a number of witnesses and trawling CCTV footage. However, we know there will be more people out there who are yet to come forward who have information which can assist us.

“We are especially interested in receiving any dashcam footage which can also help us in this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20210902-0328.