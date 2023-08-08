News you can trust since 1854
Police appeal for help to trace missing 58-year-old man from the Morpeth area

Police officers are appealing to the public for information that could help in their search for a missing Northumberland man.
By Craig Buchan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

Colin Edge, 58, from the Morpeth area, was reported missing yesterday after he left his family home the previous night.

He has not been heard from since and his family and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a checked shirt and work boots.

Northumbria Police has now issued an appeal for anyone who believes they have seen him to contact them immediately by calling 999 or 101 and quoting NP-20230807-0182.