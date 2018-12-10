Police appeal for help to find missing north Northumberland woman

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing person from Northumberland.

Mary Fuller, 63, was last seen at her home in Branxton at around 5pm on Saturday (December 8).

At 3.27pm on Sunday, her vehicle – a bronze Mitsubishi Eclipse - was located at Cocklawburn beach, near Berwick.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Mary’s welfare, and so police are now appealing for help from the public.

She is described as white, of slight build with grey short hair. She was last seen wearing a green fleece waist coat, green trousers and boots.

Mary, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1218912.