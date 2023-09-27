Police appeal for help to find missing Hadston man who could be in Druridge Bay area
Craig Bramwell, 43, was reported as missing after he left an address on Hedgehope Court in Hadston at 8.30am today (Tuesday) but never returned.
His family haven’t seen or heard from him and officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Searches to locate Craig are ongoing and police are now asking for anyone who might have seen him to get in touch. It is believed he might be in the Druridge Bay area.
Craig is described as a white male with a medium to large build, around 5ft 7in tall and bald.
He is believed to be wearing blue or black joggers and a navy blue zip up jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and quote log NP-2023092623-0665