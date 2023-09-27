News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Police appeal for help to find missing Hadston man who could be in Druridge Bay area

Police officers searching for a missing Northumberland man are asking for the public’s help.
By Ian Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 08:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Craig Bramwell, 43, was reported as missing after he left an address on Hedgehope Court in Hadston at 8.30am today (Tuesday) but never returned.

His family haven’t seen or heard from him and officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Searches to locate Craig are ongoing and police are now asking for anyone who might have seen him to get in touch. It is believed he might be in the Druridge Bay area.

Police are trying to find Craig Bramwell.Police are trying to find Craig Bramwell.
Police are trying to find Craig Bramwell.
Most Popular

Craig is described as a white male with a medium to large build, around 5ft 7in tall and bald.

He is believed to be wearing blue or black joggers and a navy blue zip up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and quote log NP-2023092623-0665

Related topics:PoliceNorthumberland