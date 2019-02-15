Police appeal after 'Italian Job' shopping-centre theft caught on camera

Thieves have been captured on CCTV driving through a North Tyneside shopping centre.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a large quantity of stock was stolen from a shop in the Forum Shopping Centre in Wallsend.

A still from the CCTV footage showing the thieves parked up in the shopping centre.

On Tuesday, January 29, at about 4.10am, police received a report that an alarm had been activated at the O2 shop inside the centre.

Officers attended the scene and discovered both the shopping centre and shop had been broken into and that items including phones and other technical devices had been taken.

Further inquiries were carried out and CCTV revealed a black car had been used to break through the shopping centre doors.

The offenders then drove up to the O2 shop before breaking in to take the items and fleeing the scene in the same car.

PC David Hudson, from Northumbria Police, said: "The significant damage to the shopping centre and the burglary has caused substantial financial loss for the businesses involved. An investigation has been launched and I urge anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed something to get in touch."