Police appeal after assault in Cramlington

Police are appealing for information after a 23-year-old woman was attacked by a man in Cramlington.

At about 12.30am on Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown man while walking home along the cycle-way leading from Cramlington village towards the Mayfield estate.

Officers would like to speak to the man in question about the incident and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Steven Nicklin condemned the incident and wanted to reassure the local community. He said: “Cramlington Neighbourhood Police are carrying out additional patrols in the area to deter such offenders.

“We want everyone in Cramlington to feel safe while walking home and these additional patrols should help reassure local residents.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 80 190218, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.