Poignant tours being offered to war heroes

War heroes are being offered the chance of a free trip to pay their respects to fallen comrades.

The Treasury is enabling a series of free-of-charge tours for a Second World War veteran and a family member and carer to visit former battlegrounds and cemeteries. Now the travel arm of the Royal British Legion, Remembrance Travel, is appealing for veterans to get in touch if they are interested.

Nichola Rowlands, from the Royal British Legion, said: “We have been campaigning to widen the tours for all Second World War veterans and we’re delighted that the Treasury has made this possible.”

Veterans wishing to apply via the tour operator Arena Travel should call 01473 660800 or visit www.arenatravel.com/our-holidays/remembrance-travel