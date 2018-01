This was the scene after crops in a field just outside Alnmouth were damaged by poachers.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 10pm on Wednesday, January 10, police received a report of poaching and damage to crops near High Buston in Alnmouth.

“Police attended the scene and searched the area but found no trace of the suspects.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”