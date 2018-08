Work to build Alnwick’s new bike track has finished, but a fresh plea has been made for people not to use it until later this month.

A sign on the entrance to the facility says that it will be ready to use on August 24, and adds that no one should go on to the track before this time, as it will cause ‘unnecessary damage that may put back the opening’.

The track is by the sewage works, near to Allerburn Lea.