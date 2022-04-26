Plea to protect Northumberland's countryside following significant wildfire

The wildfire at Four Laws started on Friday and the fire service has been there ever since.

Fire crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spent the entire weekend tackling a huge wildfire in Fourlaws, a woodland adjacent to Sweethope Loughs, between Kirkwhelpington and Ridsdale.

At the height of the blaze on Friday, six fire engines were on the scene using water from the loughs to fight the fire, which affected approximately 180,000sqm of trees and moorland.

As of Monday, three crews remained in the area “damping down hot spots” as work to control the fire continued.

Northumberland County Council’s Fire Authority chairman, Coun Colin Horncastle, urged the public to be safe and responsible when enjoying the Northumberland countryside.

He said: “We have had a very, very dry Spring and people have to be careful. Don’t have barbecues where fire could spread, don’t throw cigarette ends down – don’t be irresponsible.

“A fire can take hold and spread very quickly. These are often in remote areas so it takes quite a while for the fire and rescue service to get to the scene.

“We saw this weekend that it’s not just one fire crew needed, several need to get on scene. Be particularly careful and responsible, because the damage fires can cause to the landscape is immense.”

It is understood the flames began burning at around 7pm on Friday evening, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky visible for miles around. Northumbria Police and the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team were also involved in the operation to tackle the fire and keep the public safe.