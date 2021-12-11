Plea to help find missing man Dylan Bousfield who may have travelled to Kielder
Northumbria Police officers are looking to the public for help in their search for a missing man, who is believed to have travelled to Northumberland.
Dylan Bousfield, 26, left an address in the Rowlands Gill area of Gateshead on Friday, December 10 and is believed to have travelled up to Kielder.
His family and friends have not heard from him since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Searches are ongoing to locate Dylan and ensure he is safe and well.
He was last seen wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and grey and black walking boots. He was carrying a navy and grey backpack.
Dylan is a white male, 5ft 6ins and has tattoos on his hands, arms and legs.
Officers are now asking anybody who believes they may have seen him to come forward.
You can get in touch by contacting police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211211-0401.