Playing fields confirmed for community use

Playing fields at the former Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick are to be kept for community use.

That was the reassurance given at a meeting organised by the Alnwick Forum on the future of the sports hall and wider school site. The forum is a partnership between Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council.

More than 50 people turned up to discuss future plans for the site, with the county council also announcing their intention to keep the adult learning centre on-site.

Along with the playing fields, the forum is looking for a sustainable solution for the sports hall and last May, it was offered to the town council as a free community asset transfer.

They are currently considering this option but need further information around the costs involved before making a decision.

The meeting followed the first engagement event on future plans for Alnwick and its key buildings held late last year which attracted hundreds of visitors. The Forum is committed to ensuring the future use of all council buildings is fully considered and discussed.

Forum members and Alnwick County Councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “There was a fantastic turn out and we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to attend.

“It was great to be able to confirm we are retaining the playing fields as they are very well used, and clearly there is a lot of support to keeping the sports hall.

“The strongest feedback was around retaining the sports hall for the town. There was also general support for a community hub on site and going forward the forum will set up a working group to progress this option.

Anyone who couldn’t attend the event but has any comments they wish to make about the Lindisfarne site can email strategicestates@north umberland.gov.uk by Friday, February 8.

The next engagement event will be on March 23, from 10am to 3pm at Northumberland Hall, Alnwick.