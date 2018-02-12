Plant nursery helps park to bloom

A leading plant nursery has completed a three-year project supplying plants to a north Northumberland holiday park.

Johnsons of Whixley, a family-run horticultural nursery based in North Yorkshire, has supplied plants to two companies as part of a major long-term project at Haggerston Castle.

The first phase, from 2013 to 2015, included native trees, hedging, ornamental and specimen shrubs and phase two, in 2016 to 2017, included mature specimen trees, instant hedging, a large range of ornamental shrubs, grasses and heathers, and native structure planting.

Andrew Richardson, joint managing director at Johnsons of Whixley, said: “We have a proven track record of supplying an excellent quality of products and services to businesses in the leisure industry and it was a pleasure to be a part of such a fantastic development at Haggerston Castle.

“Our current systems at Johnsons of Whixley contain more than 45,000 stock variants which ensures that we can offer a solution for every scheme and budget.”