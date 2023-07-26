News you can trust since 1854
Plans to turn former Royal British Legion social club in Ashington into a beauty shop submitted for approval

Plans have been submitted to convert a former social club in Ashington into a beauty shop.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

The owners of 75 North Seaton Road, formerly a Royal British Legion premises, want to extend the premises and use space at the front of the property as off-street parking.

According to the planning application, the new shop will, if approved, be family run and will provide beauty treatments as well as selling products.

Plans for the renovation work suggest the shop will be named Reema’s Royal Beauty Salon.

The former social club could become a beauty shop. (Photo by Google)The former social club could become a beauty shop. (Photo by Google)
The application involves installing signage on the outside of the building and making changes to the building’s internal ground floor layout so that it can be used for the desired purpose.

The application does not include plans for the building’s first floor and a separate application will have to be submitted and approved before it can be put to use.

A decision is expected in September.

