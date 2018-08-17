Plans to honour Amble’s heroes

Plans are well under way for Amble’s Remembrance Day events.

On the Sunday, as part of the commemorations, the clock tower memorial will be rededicated, while the new peace sculpture will be dedicated.

In the evening, there will be music and fireworks to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

At 6.15pm, Ellington Colliery Band will march through the town to The Braid.

The beacon, along with those nationally, will be lit at 7pm, followed by an orchestrated fireworks display.

Coquet Yacht Club will be open for facilities/refreshments.

The event will be free, but there will be a collection to Amble and Warkworth Royal British Legion.

The day before, wooden crosses with the names of those on the war memorials, will be placed in the grass and poppies made by the community draped alongside.