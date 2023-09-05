Plans to convert ex-fire station building in Blyth from bedsits to one and two bedroom flats submitted to council
The building, 4 Princess Louise Road, is currently vacant and its owner, Teesside based property firm Renovat8 Homes & Property Management, wants to convert it again, this time to five flats consisting of one or two bedrooms.
A report submitted with the planning application said: “The proposed conversion of the existing bedsit accommodation into five one and two bedroom flats aims to improve the living conditions and increase the housing capacity within the development site.
“By adhering to the outlined design principles and access considerations, the development will provide comfortable, functional, and accessible homes while minimising any potential impact on the local community and environment.
“The design and access considerations will comply with all relevant planning policies and regulations to create a sustainable and successful development.”