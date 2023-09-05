Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building, 4 Princess Louise Road, is currently vacant and its owner, Teesside based property firm Renovat8 Homes & Property Management, wants to convert it again, this time to five flats consisting of one or two bedrooms.

A report submitted with the planning application said: “The proposed conversion of the existing bedsit accommodation into five one and two bedroom flats aims to improve the living conditions and increase the housing capacity within the development site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By adhering to the outlined design principles and access considerations, the development will provide comfortable, functional, and accessible homes while minimising any potential impact on the local community and environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...