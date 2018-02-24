Plans taking shape for first Northumberland Pride

Preparations are under way for the first Northumberland Pride, which will be staged on Saturday, June 2, at Alnwick Rugby Club.

The event will feature community-focused stalls providing information from local organisations and the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) services they offer, as well as health/wellbeing and family zones. There will also be a main stage with music. Acts, including Northumbrian artists and ‘a few well known names’, will be announced soon.

In the build-up to the festival, a fund-raiser is being held at Alnwick Town Hall this Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is £1, including refreshments. There will be a raffle, tombola and children’s tombola.

Over the last few months, the committee has held numerous local community engagement events, with more still to come.

Information is available on the Northumberland Pride Facebook page, while www.northumberlandpride.org.uk should go live within the next week.