Plans submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Amble: 2 Island View, replace conservatory with extension, no enlargement of footprint; land west of A1068 and south of Marks Bridge, substitution application relating to plots 103-104 resulting in two additional dwellings.

Bamburgh: Land west of East Burton, outline planning permission (some matters reserved) for two detached dwellings (principal residence housing) including access, layout and scale.

Belford: 3 Church Street, listed building consent for internal alterations to create an en-suite to the master bedroom and the installation of a rooflight window to the rear roof slope.

Eglingham: Harehope Hall, construction of two large greenhouses within the walled garden, refurbishment of outbuildings to form potting shed, plant room, office, toilets and kitchen; change of use and refurbishment of outbuilding to a Gardener’s Cottage (cottage to be tied to the hall).

Ellingham: Charlton Hall, listed building consent for extension to hall to provide function room to weddings and event venue.

Hadston: 86 Woodside Crescent, demolition of existing ground-floor kitchen and toilet, erection of new three-storey extension – new kitchen and utility room at ground-floor level, two new bedrooms to the first floor, and second-floor storage room in roof space.

Rennington: Northfield House, Orchard Loaning, side extension to existing dwelling house, formation of rear terrace, minor internal alterations, including the installation of a wood-burning stove with associated flue.

Shilbottle: Land west of Leatherland Road, North Side, outline – two residential units (all matters reserved).