Plans submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnmouth: 10 Wellfield Gardens, extension to garage to create one bedroom holiday let annex (resubmission).

Alnwick: Letchside, Alnwick Moor, demolition of existing garage and construction of a new garage.

Beadnell: 2 Church Cottages, biomass boiler room to provide a renewable heat source; Shepherds Cottage, installation of two mobile shepherd huts for use as holiday lets, including extended parking and two gates to stone wall.

Belford: Land north-west of Willowburn Cottage, South Road, siting of two static caravans for holiday use; land north of Quam Clarum, West Street, Arqiva smart metering – one 0.8m Omni at 11.5m, one GPS antenna at 10.3m and one 3G Omni antenna at 10.3m mounted on streetworks pole, equipment enclosure and pillar, plinth mounted on new concrete foundation.

Christon Bank: Springfield, substitution of plots 13 to 15.

Guyzance: 8 Guyzance Village, listed building consent to remove fence between garden and field, erect new fence around ownership boundary and repair fence to rear of field.

Holy Island: Manor House Hotel, Market Place, Arqviva smart metering – one 1.5m Omni at 12.3m mean mounted on support steelwork on building gable, associated works.

Warkworth: Warkworth House Hotel, 16 Bridge Street, listed building consent to repair and paint all slide and sash windows at the front of the property, repairs to roof like for like, repairs to chimney stacks, total work not known, repair and replace stonework at front of building.

Wooler: Eildon House, 8 Queens Road, construction of new vehicular access for residential off-road parking.