Plans submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Chatton: Shielhope Cottage, erection of two polytunnels for the use of growing vegetables and salad crops for a new market garden business.

Eshott: Land south of South Farm, installation of a 20m monopole with three antennas fixed to the headframe, three remote radio units and one 300mm diameter dish, installation of two equipment cabinets and one meter cabinet at ground level and ancillary development, including timber post and rail fencing.

Felton: Acton Caravan Site, camping pods, tree house and touring van bases along with amenities and services.

Ford: Land east of Slainsfield Cottages, change of use of an area of the former North Northumberland Hunt Kennels to light industrial use as a micro brewery.

Glanton: 5 South Farm, listed building consent for the installation of overhead lifting system in living room and bedroom as per manufacturer’s instructions; Shawdon Hall, listed building consent – strengthening works to grade II-listed north garden wall.

Kielder: Kielder United Reform Church, listed building application and for change of use of grade II-listed building from place of worship to holiday-let home.

Shilbottle: 1 Farriers Rise, Southside, certificate of lawful development – small kitchen extension with shower room.

Warkworth: Four Winds, 27 Morwick Road, first-floor extension to rear of property.

West Thirston: West Thirston Church, to be used as a café (A3 use) – the site benefits from temporary permitted development rights.

Whitton: The Pele Tower, erection of a single-storey flat roof garage and entrance lobby.

Wooler: 16 South Road, new access, car port and parking, reposition stone wall.