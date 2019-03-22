PLANS: Parish doesn’t need housing

Housebuilder Persimmon made £1billion profit last year, more than £66,000 on every house sold, and almost half made through the taxpayer-funded Help To Buy scheme.

The Help To Buy scheme, involving the public purse, drives up demand while having no effect on supply. The result is not helping first-time buyers, but boosts profits for developers.

Do we have a similar situation in Northumberland, with big profits for landowners and developers?

Housing galore is materialising everywhere throughout ‘Gazette territory’ and beyond.

Are landowners and developers racing to submit planning applications prior to the implementation of Neighbourhood Development Plans for local areas, which might curb the bonanza?

Specific to the applications made by Northumberland Estate for 41 dwellings in Lesbury and 60 dwellings alongside Hipsburn, it is imperative that the ultimate ‘powers that be’ take due notice and consideration of the Lesbury Parish Neighbourhood Development Plan, which has been evolved over the last 18 months.

Local residents in Lesbury, Hipsburn, Bilton, Greenrigg, Deepdene, etc, via numerous public meetings have had the opportunity to express their views and concerns.

A lot of time and effort has been given to this community enterprise and all have responded positively.

Throughout this process there has been no dialogue between residents and Northumberland Estates.

The people want their say and wish to be heard. It is vital that their wishes are respected and considered.

Surely our concerns matter.

The bottom line is that this parish does not need more houses.

Janet and Hal Platt,

Hillside,

Lesbury