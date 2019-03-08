PLANS: No discussion taking place

I feel I must take issue with Northumberland Estates’ statement in the article ‘Concern about roundabout plans’ (Northumberland Gazette, February 28).

It talks of ‘working closely with those living in the area throughout the planning process’ when, in fact, there has been no contact or discussion with any residents affected directly by the scheme.

A quick read of the well-researched and presented objections to the application will give you the true feeling of the local community towards the plans.

No one with an ounce of common decency would think it acceptable to build houses where they are being proposed, with the overbearing properties taking away privacy and light while destroying the amenity of the area.

Just to allay the cries of ‘nimby’, I welcome anyone to take a walk over the site to form their own opinion.

Mr AW Stephenson,

Hillside,

Lesbury