Plans lodged for new homes in Embleton
Outline plans have been lodged for a new housing development in Embleton.
Blagdon-based Countylife Homes wants to develop a grass paddock east of Dovecote Close, off Station Road.
The potential number of units at Embleton Glebe has not been revealed but a development of medium density two and three bedroom homes with garages and storage is envisaged.
A planning brief prepared by R & K Wood Planning states: ‘Although the principle of development has previously been deemed to be acceptable by virtue of the allocation of the site for residential development within the original Alnwick Local Plan, this particular allocation policy is no longer saved.
‘As such, it is considered necessary and appropriate for the principle of residential development to again be re-established prior to the submission of a reserved matters application containing full details of the design and scale of the development.
‘In adopting this approach it is has also been identified that it is more appropriate to submit an outline application at this stage in order, as part of this process, to establish clear design parameters for the site which can then be taken forward as part of a subsequent reserved matters application.
‘It is considered most appropriate in this case, due to the potential sensitivity of the site, that the principle of development is established first in order to then allow detailed consideration and further engagement with key stakeholders on the design and layout of future development.’
The site is contained by built development but is within the conservation area and close to the Grade I listed Embleton Church.