Plans to help fish migration in Northumberland to go on show

Haugh Head ford on Wooler Water. Picture by Jane Coltman

While the Tweed catchment that is an excellent salmonid river, they say the Haugh Head ford currently inhibits fish passage upstream. They also say the scheme will remove the risk of failure of the ford by removing the structure entirely.The main works comprise removal of the existing concrete ford crossing, regrading of the canalised section of the river, decommission of the fish pass and removal of the footbridge.The channel of the Wooler Water would then be restored and regraded, with a new gravel ford crossing and new footbridge.It is also planned to remove the upstream checkweirs and widen the approach to the Coldgate Mill ford crossing further upstream.Wooler Parish Council had been critical of the original proposal in 2016, most notably the loss of a byway and footpath bridge, but has welcomed the revised plan.Chairman Coun Mark Mather said: “I’d encourage people to go along to the drop-in session and have their say. The more sets of eyes on the plans the better.”