Plans for old school will go on show today

Plans to develop a former school site in Alnwick will go on show at a public exhibition today.

Northumberland Estates is proposing to turn the old Duke’s Middle School, which closed last summer, into residential accommodation.

The Estates wants to convert the main building into apartments, while specialist elderly accommodation and bungalows would be set within the existing school grounds.

The proposed development would retain a significant amount of the open green space, with public access encouraged and enhanced across the site through a series of pedestrian routes.

The Estates says that the development would enhance the site’s heritage value and ensure its long-term future.

The public exhibition will be held at the former school today from 3pm until 7pm. Access via The Dunterns, Hope House Lane.