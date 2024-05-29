Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monkseaton may soon welcome a new micropub if councillors sign off plans next week.

The husband and wife proprietors of the Crafty Cold Well, on Cauldwell Lane, Paul Llewelyn and Kerry Routledge, submitted proposals for a new watering hole in the premises of a former health food shop further down the road, ‘All Good in the Hood’.

The plans have proved popular, generating 113 supportive comments on North Tyneside Council’s online planning portal.

However, 28 commenters have registered objections, ranging from parking to noise concerns. Despite this, council officers have recommended the plans for approval.

The proposal would see an empty unit in Monkseaton turned into a micropub. (Photo by LDRS)

In a written statement to the council, Paul said: “Myself and my wife and business partner Kerry are passionate about what we want to do with this venture and bring its history back to life.”

He continued: “We also hope to involve and work with all relevant authorities for advice and guidance, for example, the police and environmental agencies to place prevention action plans for nuisance and antisocial behaviour and join schemes such as Pub Watch and Neighbourhood Watch.”

In addition, the owners of the Crafty Cold Well have stated they will arrange monthly Q&As for local residents to raise any issues or concerns. The proposed opening hours are 4pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 4pm to 10.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The council’s report on the proposal read: “On balance, and with regard to all of the above, it is considered that the proposed micropub is an appropriate use of this vacant retail unit. It will provide an alternative use of this building and will improve the vitality and vibrancy of this part of the district centre, whilst contributing to the local daytime and evening economy.”