Plans for housing on riverside site resubmitted

Plans to convert a historic building on a prime site overlooking the River Tweed into housing have been resubmitted.

Northumbrian Water’s outline bid for 10 homes at its former waterworks on Dock Road in Tweedmouth was initially approved at the July meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

A number of councillors were unhappy about the lack of detail with it being an outline application, but the scheme was given the nod by five votes to zero with four abstentions.

The scheme was then one of a series of previously-approved proposals which was due to go back before the local area council for another decision at the November meeting.

In each case, the permissions had not been finally signed off due to various issues to iron out and it was decided to reassess them in light of the Government’s updated and refreshed planning rulebook, which was published in the summer.

But the waterworks bid was withdrawn from last month’s agenda at late notice, prior to this updated application being lodged.

The redevelopment would still see the existing depot building converted into six apartments across two floors, involving an extension to the rear of the building, while four two storey, semi-detached properties would be built to the south-east of the depot.

However, the new application is a hybrid one, seeking full planning permission for the depot element and outline permission for the four new-build houses.

The waterworks building was purpose-built in 1914 to replace an earlier building on the site.

For much of the 19th century, the application site was occupied by Tower Foundry, established around 1800 by John Robertson & Co.

There was a sandstone quarry to the rear, which provided materials for many of Berwick’s buildings.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service