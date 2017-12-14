Plans for development of homes to rent withdrawn

Plans for a £7million housing development on Amble’s Coquet Enterprise Park have now been withdrawn.

The proposals, unveiled to the public by Arch in March before an application was submitted later that month, were for 51 low-energy homes for rent, comprising a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom terraced houses, flats and bungalows.

The scheme had already been put on hold in June as the Northumberland development company underwent a strategic review, following the Northumberland Conservative group’s county-council election victory in May.

But, following the announcement last month that Arch is to be dissolved, the application was withdrawn.

At the time, Coun Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Arch said: “Tenants will not be affected adversely by these changes and all current programmes and projects will continue.”

The housing proposals for Coquet Enterprise Park had provoked mixed views, with some welcoming the provision of affordable homes, but others claiming it was in the wrong place, as the site should be for employment use only.