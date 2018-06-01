Plans for a multi-use games area in village

Longhoughton Parish Council has put together a plan for a multiple-use games area (MUGA), estimated to cost £75,000 to build.

It would be located at the village’s Community and Sports Centre (Westfield Park), subject to planning permission.

The MUGA would be similar to the picture shown and would cater for football, netball, basketball, tennis and have a cricket wicket.

Usage would be on a first-come first-served basis and have free access, but certain times would be bookable.

The cost to build the MUGA would be paid for by money available to the parish council from house construction in the village, plus other grants.

Maintaining the MUGA is estimated to cost the parish council more than £1,000 a year. To pay for this, the parish precept would have to increase for each household by £2 to £3 per annum.

The parish council is consulting residents about the plans. To give your views, email eleanorphillips1@gmail.com