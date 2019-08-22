Plans for 58 new homes in Northumberland village poised for approval
Controversial plans for 58 new homes in a Northumberland village are being recommended for approval.
The proposed development of land north of Fairfields in Longframlington is being debated by members of Northumberland County Council today.
The scheme has attracted letters of objection from the parish council and 21 local residents with various concerns, including the impact on services and infrastructure and the loss of a greenfield site.
However, senior planning officer Tony Lowe, in a report to the North Northumberland Local Area Council, states: ‘The Alnwick Core Strategy identifies Longframlington as a sustainable village centre.
‘In general terms it is considered that the principle of new housing in this location would be in accordance with the economic, social and environmental objectives of sustainable development.’
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
He adds that the site already benefits from consent for residential development and that the proposed design, layout and density are, on balance, considered to be acceptable.
A range of three, four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows are proposed by Boldon-based Tantallon Homes, along with eight two bedroom apartments.
If minded to approve permission, councillors are asked to seek a legal agreement to secure an education contribution of £96,000 and health contribution of £17,400 from the developer, along with the provision of 10 affordable homes.