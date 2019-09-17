Plans to create Harry Hotspur heritage trail in Alnwick
The creation of a Harry Hotspur heritage trail in Alnwick has been discussed.
Alnwick Chamber of Trade has mooted the idea in conversations with Alnwick Garden, although it is still at a very early stage.
The Harry Hotspur monument on Narrowgate would be a focal point for a trail of ‘Mini Harry’s’ taking in historic parts of the town.
Lisa Aynsley, Chamber chairman, said: “The beauty of that is that Mark Brassell (Alnwick Garden director) is very open to the idea of having a couple in the Garden and also possibly within the castle which will only encourage to-ing and fro-ing of people from one end to the other.
“That is not going to be a quick fix. It went into the management at the Estates office four weeks ago and it’s gone up to the household.
“There is already a really cool town trail so we will look to incorporate and build on it.
“The vision is that we could even end up with them in Amble, Warkworth, Felton and Rothbury, starting to shift people around Northumberland and not just Alnwick, the garden and castle.”
She added: “If anyone has any ideas or experience of how that could be developed we would like to hear from them. It’s at an embryonic stage at the moment but we would welcome any thoughts.”
Hotspur, the eldest son of Henry Percy, 1st Earl of Northumberland, played a significant role in successive rebellions against Henry IV of England in the late 14th and early 15th century.
Get in touch via email alnwickchamberoftrade@gmail.com