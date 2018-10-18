PLANS: Council has objected

I reply to the letter from Mr Grant re the proposed housing development at Hadston, (Northumberland Gazette, October 11).

Anyone who knows this area will know that there is a dire need for social housing of the one/two-bedroom type in the parish.

The provision of this housing is needed because of the serious shortfall in the smaller types of accommodation required for an ageing population.

Because of the penalties of the ‘bedroom tax’, people are either having to pay the levy or be moved outside the parish to areas where they have no friends or relations, and then have to suffer isolation.

We recognise that the need for this housing has to be balanced against meeting the needs of the local people, in this case the housing surrounding this village green.

It is a surprise that Mr Grant is critical of the planners who agreed to the roads in St John’s Estate in the 1960s. How were they to know of the expansion in car ownership that was to take place in the next 50-60 years?

Having considered all the information available, the parish council of East Chevington, together with our local county councillor, has placed on record our objections to the planning application for the building of these houses on this site.

So despite unfounded comments from Mr Grant, we are not sitting on the fence, but without any abstentions in council, have voted to object, and to recommend the building of the houses on land owned by Karbon Homes on a more suitable site.

I think it is fair to say that the parish council of East Chevington, and our county councillor, are responsive to the needs and feelings of our parishioners as we are close to them and in almost daily contact listening to their thoughts.

Fred Thurgood,

Chairman, East Chevington Parish Council