Plans are unveiled for city racecourse

Plans for a multi-million-pound redevelopment scheme at High Gosforth Park and Newcastle Racecourse have been unveiled.

Improvements across the racecourse estate will include an events centre, alongside significant refurbishment of the public and hospitality areas, as well as the racing staff accommodation.

The plans for High Gosforth Park also include the development of high quality residential accommodation, along with refurbishment to the listed Brandling House and the associated public space to fit in with the heritage of the site.

No development is proposed on Gosforth Park Nature Reserve or on the Scout camp area.

Arena Racing Company says that its proposals will further boost the international prestige of the racecourse, create new jobs in hospitality, tourism and construction and draw thousands of visitors and their spending into the city.

Newcastle Racecourse will host a public exhibition and drop-in session before racing tomorrow, between noon and 4pm. The plans will also be online, from tomorrow, at www.new castle-racecourse.co.uk/our-racecourse/develop ment