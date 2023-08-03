The developer is to build the properties on an eight-acre site on land north of Fairfields, after receiving planning permission from Northumberland County Council.

The development, which will be known as Meadowcroft, will include 48 new four and five-bedroom homes for private sale and five two and three-bedroom affordable homes for local people.

The homes will be from Bellway’s Artisan Collection and each will have a charging point for electric vehicles.

CGI of the Plane housetype which will be found at Bellway's Meadowcroft development

David McCrindle, regional director of Bellway North East, said: “The approval from Northumberland County Council gives us the green light to go ahead with our plans to start the transformation of this site.

“We have worked closely with the local authority to bring much-needed new housing to Longframlington and to meet the specific needs of the area. We are now looking to start work to deliver the new neighbourhood in two stages, with 24 properties in the first phase and 29 homes in the second phase.

“The private homes we are delivering are executive four and five-bedroom detached properties, aimed at larger families needing more room or people who require a home office to allow them to work remotely in comfort.”

Meadowcroft is designed be a sustainable development, with an acre and a half of open space including an attenuation pond and wetland grass planting.

More than half of the homes will incorporate bat and bird boxes, while landscape planting will include fruit and berry-bearing trees and bushes to help provide foraging opportunities for the local wildlife.