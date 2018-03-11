Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications which have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: 4 Glebelands, works to trees in a conservation area – fell two Leylandii trees and one apple tree.

Embleton: Embleton Tower, Embleton Main Street, listed building consent for internal alterations to extend the existing shower room into part of the adjacent lobby space to form a wheelchair-accessible wet room.

Holy Island: The Ship Inn, Marygate, works to trees in a conservation area – crown reduction by 10 metres to sycamore tree, sycamore tree requiring removal of lower limb.

Powburn: 3 Breamish Gardens, construction of a two-storey extension to rear in lieu of existing garage.