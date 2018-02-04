Planning notices submitted to council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Acklington: Land north of Brainshaugh Cottage, Brainshaugh, detached garage with store room and amended position for solar array.

Alnwick: Bolams Mill, Dispensary Street, listed building consent for retrospective construction of gas and water meter enclosure.

Amble: 46 High Street, replace dashed render to front with a through coloured smooth render.

Belford: 54 High Street, listed building consent – replacement windows, internal alterations and render on south-west elevation to be painted white to match existing.

Christon Bank: 1 Christon Bank Village, retrospective reinstallation of driveway and side gates.

Eglingham: Land south of 1 The Terrace, two-storey, three-bedroom dwelling.

Ford: Relocate redundant telephone box to the centre of village for display unit of local history.

Rock: Gull-Ha, Rock South Farm, demolition of single-storey mud room and construction of single-storey kitchen extension.

Warenford: Land north of North Farm, removal of condition 6 of 13/00488/FUL to allow unrestricted residential use.

Warkworth: 18 Morwick Road, rear single-storey extension and patio.

Wooler: 30 Weetwood Avenue, new garage.