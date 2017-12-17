Planning notices submitted to council

Amble: 16 Burnside, construction of first-floor side extension.

Beadnell: 22 Harbour Road, demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new dwelling; Beadnell Towers Hotel, The Wynding, listed building consent – removal of lean-to extensions to rear and replace with single-storey extension, proposed roof terrace, removal of metal fire escapes, interior layout re-arrangements and total refurbishment.

Craster: Land south-west of Chapel Row, Dunstanburgh Road, erection of two, three-bedroom detached dwellings.

Embleton: East Farm House, Main Street, five new conservation area roof windows.

Ford: Ford Castle, listed building consent for works to protect building fabric, replacement of bituminous felt with lead, creation of safe roof access to all high-level roofs, improve drainage to balcony on north elevation.

Lowick: 8 Church Lane, Erection of a single-storey building immediately adjacent to a residential property.

Red Row: Land south-west of 1 Ponderosa, Main Street, proposed stables; Land west of Swarland Terrace, Main Street, timber stable buildings (retrospective).

Swarland: Land west of 38 Park Road, new detached dwelling.