Planning applications submitted to council

A selection of the latest plans submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Land north-east of St Margarets Farm, demolition of redundant steel-framed barn, change of use and conversion of two redundant agricultural outbuildings into two self-contained residential units; Lemmington Hall, certificate of lawful development of an existing use – the entire planning unit of Lemmington Hall has been used as dual C3/D2 use continually since 2005; 1 Denwick View, change of use of west wing of existing property to form a self-contained holiday let.

Bamburgh: Land west of Telephone Exchange, Castle Wynd, erection of a two-bedroom, single-storey dwelling with attached single garage, including minor changes to existing boundary wall and selective tree felling.

Beadnell: Broome Cottage, 10 Swinhoe Road, single-storey kitchen/dining extension.

Chatton: Land north of Chatton Scout Hut, West End, demolition of former Scout Hut and shed, and construction of three four-bedroom dwellings including accompanying parking, landscaping and garden space.

Christon Bank: 4 Horsley Place, detached house.

Embleton: East Farm House, listed building consent for five conservation area windows to roof.

Felton: Land north of Eshott Airfield, change of use of disused land to D2 and construction of activity centre for corporate team building and experience days; Rear of 26 Main Street, construction of a new single-storey, low-energy passivhaus, including parking forecourt, separate home office pavilion and storage shed, demolition of wooden shed and removal of trees to eastern area of garden plot.

Holy Island: Bona Vista, Marygate, demolition and rebuilding of porch to rear, demolition of derelict outbuildings, new window opening to rear, conservation roof lights and replacement doors and windows.

Lesbury: Burn Cottage, Longhoughton Road, outline application for a proposed new residential dwelling (all matters reserved).

Longframlington: Land south-east of Willowdene House, Harrogate Lane, installation of 5kw domestic wind turbine and installation 16 ground-mounted PV panels.

Rennington: Farm buildings east of North Farm, demolition of modern portal-frame buildings, construction of eight new houses and four detached garage blocks and conversion of listed traditional farm buildings into two dwelling houses.

Rothbury: Land south of Lordenshaw Drive and Silverton Lane, Garleigh Road, erection of two dwellings including associated access and landscaping; 2 Haw Hill Cottage, internal alterations and replacement of rear extension along with new roof windows to rear elevation.

Warkworth: Riverside, The Butts, conversion of garage to form annexed accommodation to the main house; Plot 6, land north of Hermitage Drive, construction of detached dwelling, garage, garden studio, garden shed greenhouse and associated hard/soft landscaping.

Wooler: Surrey House, Haugh Head, loft conversion, internal alterations and replacement to side extension; Land north of 1 Fenton Grange, erection of dwellinghouse with integral garage.