Planning applications submitted to council

Alnwick: 67A Bondgate Within, listed building consent for redecoration of shop frontage with internal refitting works, advertisment consent for new fascia signage with combined window graphics and projecting sign.

Amble: Land east of Hillside, Gloster Hill, outline - new dwelling with all matters reserved.

Beadnell: The Haven Site, south-east of village store, Harbour Road, development of two detached dwellings.

Boulmer: 11 Boulmer Village, attachment of cladding to concrete outbuilding, construction of a sloped roof on top of the flat roof of the outbuilding.

Chatton: Hetton Hall, listed building consent for the refurbishment and repair of existing building, including change of use from religious training centre (C2) to residential dwellings (C3) and subdivision of the existing building into three dwellings, construction of new extension and new external stair.

Christon Bank: 16 Springfield View, replacement of existing dwelling with two dwellings.

Longframlington: 13 Embleton Terrace, extension of dwelling including two-storey extension to existing south gable elevation, two-storey rear extension, single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension.

Seahouses: 28 St Aidans, construction of a two-storey rear extension and proposed alterations.

Shilbottle: Land at Townfoot Stables, Town Foot Farm, outline application for demolition of existing buildings and erection of seven residential dwellings and associated garden space, access and infrastructure with all matters reserved.

Thropton: Land south of West Farm End, construction of single detached dwelling with garage.

Warkworth: Land north of St Lawrence’s Church, The Stanners, embankment stabilisation along the River Coquet at the Stanners.

Wooler: 22 Burnhouse Road, conversion of and extension to garage, internal alterations, replacement of windows and doors, added side door, relocation of front door and raised decking area to rear of building in line with floor level.