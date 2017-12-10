Planning applications submitted to council

A selection of the latest plans submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnmouth: Lyford Cay, Foxton Road, demolition of single-storey house and construction of new three-storey house; land south-west of Midwood Lodge, Wellfield Gardens, extension to garage for one-bedroom holiday let annex.

Alnwick: 3 Sawmill Industrial Estate, change of use from B2 to D2 and installation of changing-room facilities.

Amble: 5 Sheila’s Close, construction of new garage; 5 Island View, alterations to the ground floor and first floor, with folding glazed doors to ground floor rear and a balcony above; RNLI, Leazes Street, front and side extension to increase covers in restaurant; 5 North Street, listed building consent to relocate side access door into the rear courtyard along with extending concrete flat roof to the outbuildings; Amble Health Centre, Percy Drive, car park health and safety upgrades, including extension to car park, lamp-standards, bollards, handrails and entrance sign.

Bamburgh: The Potted Lobster, 1-3 Lucker Road, change of use from gift shop to restaurant/lounge; 2 Radcliffe House, Radcliffe Road, construction of timber-framed and timber-clad garden room with single pitched roof.

Belford: Middle Mousen, conversion to create eight dwellings and refurbishment of three cottages together with garages, new access and district heating scheme; Northern Bootcamp, Golden Hill, Bradford Farm, installation of four sleeping pods and one shower/wc for guest accommodation.

Chathill: Preston Mains Farm, relocation of site entrance, conversion of outbuilding to serviced accommodation, conservatory extension and associated internal alterations to main house, demolition of outbuilding and construction of timber-framed shed, provision of additional gravel parking area.

Embleton: 2 Merton Cottages, single-storey extension to the rear and side.

Eglingham: Tankerville Cottage, 17 Eglingham Village, listed building consent for construction of walls and gates to enclose land.

Felton: 2 Eshott Heugh Farm, new building to incorporate new entrance/gift shop; Woodland Burial Site, change of use of woodland for pet burial service.

Glanton: Shawdon West Lodge, listed building consent for alterations to internal layout to create new bathroom and en suite to rear extension, kitchen is to be relocated to the main lodge house.

Longframlington: Land south-east of Embleton Steads, new potable water booster pump station housed in roadside with associated parking area for maintenance.

Lowick: 7 Fenton Hill Farm Cottages, reinstatement of two farm cottages including renovation, remodelling of layout and extensions.

Newton on the Moor: Detached dwelling on land to the rear of 8 Newton on the Moor.

Swarland: 4 Studley Drive, proposed porch.

Thropton: Ryehill Farmhouse, conservatory to front-side of property.

Wooler: Fowberry Mains Mill, installation of ground-mounted solar PV array, comprising 75 black solar panels at the side of the property.