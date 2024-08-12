Planning application progress for next phases of housing development in Ashington
15 new homes were given the nod by County Hall planning officers at the Woodhorn Meadows estate near Wansbeck General Hospital.
Outline consent for the wider estate of up to 600 homes was approved in 2018. Over 350 homes have full planning permission at the site so far.
This phase, which will be built by developer Persimmon, includes a mix of four and five bedroom homes.
In their report on the decision, planning officers said: “Subject to the recommended conditions, it is considered that the proposed location and scale of development would be sustainable in relation to economic and social considerations.
“It would deliver economic benefits through new housing and in social terms would deliver market and affordable housing in an appropriate location, which would help to sustain the existing community and associated services.
“In terms of its environmental role, there would not be any significant or unacceptable harmful impacts on the site and wider area and the development could be satisfactorily assimilated into this location.
“The proposals accord with the principles set down in the outline planning permission.”
A new reserved matters planning application has also been submitted by housebuilder Charles Church, a subsidiary of Persimmon, for 56 homes at the site for the subsequent phase of development.
These proposed properties would be a mix of four and five bedroom ‘executive’ homes of a variety of house types.
In documents submitted with the planning application, the developer claimed the development would “make a positive contribution in addressing local housing need.”
The document also noted: “The proposal will assist in supporting sustainable economic growth through the provision of high quality homes within a key settlement of Northumberland.
“The construction of 56 new dwellings with associated infrastructure works will create a number of construction related jobs and the new homes will provide good quality dwellings for those looking to move to the area.
“This application site sits as part of the wider Woodhorn development and contributes to delivering high quality homes, much needed affordable homes and multi-functional open space.”
