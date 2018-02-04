Planned roadworks on major routes in the North East

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East.

The works, from tomorrow to Sunday, February 11, could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

A1 Bridge Mill to Wooler: There will be phases of overnight full carriageway closures northbound with daytime speed restriction from Monday to Saturday, February 10, from 8pm until 6am, for carriageway repair work. This project is due finish on February 24

A1 Ellingham: There will overnight temporary traffic signals north and southbound on Wednesday, February 7, from 8pm until 6am, for survey work.

A1 Westerhope Junction 76, Newcastle: There will be phases of overnight full closure of the southbound exit slip road with lane one closures on main carriageway from Monday until Saturday, February 10, from 8pm until 6am, for carriageway improvement. This project is due to complete in March.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes remaining throughout the scheme. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1M Junction 58, County Durham: There will be phases of overnight full northbound carriageway closure from Junction 58 to Junction 59 from Monday to Saturday, February 9, from 8pm until 6am, for emergency carriageway repair work.

A1 Junction 56 Barton to Junction 51 Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire: There will be phases of overnight road and lane closures while the road is upgraded to motorway standards. These closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with signed diversions in place. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction in force 24 hours a day. On Monday, there will be a closure of the northbound carriageway between junction 52 (Catterick) and junction 56 (Barton). The southbound exit slip at Scotch Corner interchange will also be closed along with lane closures on Scotch Corner interchange. From Tuesday, February 6, to Thursday, February 8, there will be a closure of the northbound and southbound carriageways between junction 53 Scotch Corner interchange and junction 56 (Barton). There will also be lane closures on Scotch Corner interchange and a closure of the northbound carriageway under junction 52 (Catterick) with a diversion up and over the interchange. Then on Friday, February 9, there will be lane closures on Scotch Corner interchange and a closure of the northbound carriageway under junction 52 (Catterick) with a diversion up and over the interchange.

A66 Stockton Route, Teesside: There will be phases of overnight full westbound carriageway closures with lane closures on Monday, from 8pm until 6am, for carriageway repair work. This project is due to complete on Friday, February 9.