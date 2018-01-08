Planned roadworks on major roads in the North East

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East this week.

A1 Bridge Mill, Northumberland: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound with daytime speed restrictions Monday, January 8, to Sunday, January 14, 8pm until 6am, for carriageway repair work. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place. This project is due for completion on Saturday, February 24.

A1 Willowburn Interchange, Alnwick: There will be full overnight closures of the northbound exit slip road and traffic signals at the southbound entry slip road from Monday, January 8, until Friday, January 12, from 8pm until 6am, for horticultural works.

A1 Westerhope Junction 76, Newcastle: There will be full overnight closures of the northbound exit slip road with lane one closures on the main carriageway from Monday, January 8, until Saturday, January 13, from 8pm until 6am, for carriageway improvements. This project is due for completion March.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be overnight southbound carriageway closures between Silverlink junction and Howden/ Wallsend junction from Monday, January 8, until Saturday, January 13. There will also be slip road closures and partial ring closures on the Silverlink roundabout. There will be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes throughout the scheme. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire: There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day from junction 52 (Catterick) to junction 56 (Barton) to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will overnight closures from Monday, January 8, until Sunday, January 14, from 8pm until 6am. On Monday, January 8, there will be an overnight full carriageway closure from junction 56 to Scotch Corner southbound and Scotch Corner to junction 56 northbound. On Tuesday, January 9, there will be a full carriageway closure of Catterick North Overbridge northbound. Wednesday, January 10, there will be an overnight full carriageway closure from junction 56 Barton to junction 53 Scotch Corner. On Thursday, January 11, and Friday 12 there will be overnight carriageway closures from junction 56 Barton to junction 53 Scotch Corner southbound and junction 53 Scotch Corner to junction 56 Barton northbound. On Saturday, January 12, there will be an overnight full carriageway closure from junction 53 Scotch Corner to junction 51 Leeming. On Sunday, January 14, there will be a full carriageway closure from junction 51 Leeming to junction 52 Catterick Central. Clearly signed diversions will be in place. In addition to these closures there will also be a permanent closure of the southbound exit slip road at Catterick North from Thursday, January 11, until Wednesday, January 31. Also there will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. The project is due for completion this winter.

This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, January 5, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Highways England says all its improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.