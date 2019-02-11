Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1, Felton: There will be southbound lane closures, with stop/go boards from 9.30am until 3.30pm until Friday, February 15, for drainage work. No work will take place on Thursday, February 14.

A1, Warreners House, Morpeth: Traffic signals will be in place on the A1 on Monday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 12, between 8pm and 6am for resurfacing work.

A1, Warreners House, Morpeth: There will be lane closures on the northbound carriageway and a full closure of the exit slip road from 8pm until 6am between Monday, February 11, and Friday, February 15, for vegetation and tree work.

A1, Buckton: There will be traffic signals on the northbound carriageway from 8pm until 6am between Tuesday, February 13, and Saturday, February 16, for structure work.

A1, Castle Morpeth: There will be traffic signals from 10am until 3pm on Thursday, February 14, for the replacement of telegraph poles.

A1, Belford: There will be northbound lane closures with traffic signals and convoy working between 8pm and 6am on Monday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 12, for sign work.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be full overnight closures of the A19 north and southbound between 8pm and 6am Monday, February 11, to Friday, February 15, for junction improvement work. The project is due for completion by the end of March.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1M, junction 59 to junction 60, Bradbury, County Durham: There will be north and southbound hard shoulder closures Monday, February 11, to Friday, February 15, with a 50mph speed restriction. There will be a full southbound closure between 8pm and 6am on Thursday, February 14, returning to hard shoulder closures on Friday, February 15. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of April.

A66, Bowes, County Durham: There will be lane closures with traffic signals on the east to westbound carriageway from the Cumbria border to Bowes from 8pm to 6am between Monday, February 11, and Wednesday, February 13, for reconstruction work. There will also be eastbound lane closures from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 12, for technology work.

A66, Sedbury, North Yorkshire: There will be full closures of the westbound lay-by with lane closures from 5pm to 6am between Monday, February 11, and Saturday, February 16, for resurfacing work and kerb repairs.