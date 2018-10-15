Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the major roads in the North East over the coming week.

A1 Warenford: There will overnight traffic signals north and southbound from Monday, October 15, to Saturday, October 20, from 8pm until 6am for survey work.

A1 Alnwick: There will be overnight traffic signals with traffic being led through the roadworks from Denwick to Charlton Myers between Monday, October 15, and Friday, October 19, from 8pm until 6am for carriageway repair work.

A1 Morpeth: There will be overnight traffic signals north and southbound from Monday, October 15, to Saturday, October 20, from 8pm until 6am for survey work.

A1 junction 79 to 80, North Brunton to Seaton Burn: Resurfacing, lining and bridge work due to be completed overnight between Monday, October 15, and Saturday, November 3, has been postponed until later in the year.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound from Silverlink Interchange to Holystone Interchange and full carriageway closures southbound from Holystone Interchange to Howdon Interchange from Monday, October 15, to Saturday, October 20, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A19 Holystone, North Tyneside: There will be a 24-hour closure of the northbound exit slip designated lane to the A191 until Sunday, December 9, for Local Authority development work.

A696 Black Callerton, Northumberland: There will be full overnight carriageway closures north and southbound at Black Callerton with traffic diverted up and over the interchange from Monday, October 15, to Sunday, October 21, from 8pm until 6am for structure maintenance work. This project is due for completion on Friday 30 November.

A66 Hulands to Cross Lane: There will be a 24-hour lane closure from Hulands to Cross Lane with a reduced speed limit of 40mph between Monday, October 15, and Sunday, November 11, for barrier work. This project is due to end mid-November 2018.

A184 Whitemare Pool to Testos, South Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures east and westbound on Monday, October 15, from 8pm until 6am for major utility work.

A184 Whitemare Pool to Testos, South Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures eastbound between Wednesday, October 17, and Sunday, October 21, from 8pm until 6am for resurfacing work. This project is due for complete on Tuesday, October 23.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be 24 hour lane 2 closure with traffic using lane 1 and the hard shoulder north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 with a reduced speed limit of 50mph between Monday, October 15, and Sunday, October 21. There will also be a full carriageway closure northbound on Wednesday 17 and Thursday, October 18, from 8pm until 6am with diversions in place for concrete to be installed on the barrier scheme. This project is due for completion in April 2019.

A1M junction 50 to junction 51, North Yorkshire: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound with traffic diverted onto the parallel A6055 route; and the southbound traffic travelling on the hard shoulder and lane 1 from Monday, October 15, to Sunday, October 21, from 8pm until 6am. There will be daytime lane closures on both north and southbound carriageway from 6am until 8pm for works in connection with resurfacing of the northbound carriageway. This project is due for completion on Wednesday, November 7.