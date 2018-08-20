Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East over the coming week.

Northumberland

A1 Denwick Interchange: There will be overnight southbound entry and exit slip road closures with a southbound lane one closure from today until Thursday, from 8pm until 6am, for resurfacing work.

A1 Wandylaw to Warenford: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound from today until Friday, from 8pm until 6am for investigation work.

North Tyneside

A19 Silverlink: There will be overnight full carriageway closures southbound today until Friday, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes in both directions. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A19 Holystone: There is a 24-hour closure of the designated lane on the northbound exit slip road until Sunday, December 9, for local authority development work.

County Durham

A1M junction 59 to Junction 60: There will be phases of overnight full carriageway closure southbound from junction 60 to junction 59 with the southbound entry slip road at junction 60 and the southbound exit slip road at junction 59 closed from today until Friday, from 8pm until 6am, with diversions in place.

Also there will be 24-hour lane two closures with hard shoulder and lane one running north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 for concrete barrier work. This project is due for completion April 2019.

North Yorkshire

A1M junction 49 Ripon to junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be overnight carriageway closures southbound from 8pm today to 6am on Friday. From 6am on Friday until Sunday, there will be lane closures only on the southbound carriageway.

There will also be a short closure of lane three on the northbound carriageway from today until Sunday. These activities are in preparation for resurfacing work, which is due for completion November 7.

Highways England is the government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads.

The following summary was correct as of Friday, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.