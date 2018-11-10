Planned roadworks on major North East routes next week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1 Haggerston, Northumberland: There will be overnight southbound lane closures with traffic signals between 8pm and 6am for bus stop upgrades. This project is due for completion on Saturday, November 24.

A1 Alnwick, Northumberland: There will be overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am, with traffic signals at the B6341 South Charlton junction, for electrical work, the project is due for completion on Thursday, November 22.

A1 Felton, Northumberland: There will be overnight north and southbound lane closures with traffic signals between Felmoor and Felton, Tuesday, November 13, until Saturday, November 17, from 8pm until 6am, for survey and inspection work.

A1 junction 73, Newcastle: There will be southbound closures between junction 79 Gosforth and junction 73 Derwenthaugh between 9pm and 6am from Monday, November 12, until Friday, November 23, and northbound from junction 73, Derwenthaugh to junction 79 Gosforth from Monday, November 26, to Friday, December 7, for surface work.

A1 Gateshead: There will be north and southbound lane closures between junction 67 Team Valley and junction 71 Metro Centre 8pm until 6am Monday, November 12, to Saturday, November 17, for horticultural work.

A19 Holystone, North Tyneside: There will be a 24-hour closure of the northbound exit slip designated lane to the A191 until Sunday, December 9, for Local Authority development work.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be overnight north and southbound lane closures, and full closures 8pm until 6am, for major improvement work. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. The project is due for completion in March 2019.

A1M junction 59 Aycliffe to junction 60 Bradbury, County Durham: There will be 24-hour hard shoulder closures with traffic running in lane 1 and a narrow lane 2 north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 with a reduced speed limit throughout, for drainage renewal work. This project is due for completion in April 2019.

A66 North Yorkshire: There will be full overnight closure of the westbound Sedbury lay by from Monday, November 12, until Friday, November 23, for carriageway repair and resurfacing work.

A66 Hulands, County Durham: There will be 24-hour lane 2 closures Monday, November 12, until Friday, November 17, for barrier rope replacement work.

A Highway England spokesman said: "The planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Thursday, November 8, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."